Dallas 7-year-old hopes to replant 3,000 trees in neighborhoods affected by Dallas tornado

article

A 7-year-old wants to help a neighborhood rebuild after the Dallas tornado.

Brinley Smith and her family live in the Preston Hollow area. It’s an area that was hit hard by an EF-3 tornado in October.

Her goal is to raise $500,000 to buy and plant more than 3,000 trees in her neighborhood.

The Smith family created the non-profit organization Kids Luv Trees and partnered with the Texas Trees Foundation and Retreet to reach the goal.

The groups plan to sell lemonade, host dance nights and a talent show and even go door-to-door for donations.

“A tree got knocked down in our driveway, and we couldn't go to school. We were out walking and I saw a lot of the trees knocked down and the homes destroyed, and I just wanted to do something about it,” said Brinley and Preston Smith.

Advertisement

The group has raised about $13,000 so far. They hope to reach their $500,000 goal by the end of March.

Link: www.kidsluvtrees.org