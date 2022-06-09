Dallas 19-year-old accused of robbing 6 businesses in one day

article

Dallas police have arrested a man in connection to robberies at various businesses that started just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Within 50 minutes, police say 19-year-old Joshua Mora robbed six businesses.

At one of the locations, police got a description of the robber, his car and a possible license plate number.

Soon after, police saw that car and suspect and arrested him after a short chase.

Police released a timeline of the robberies:

o 8:51 a.m. 8302 Abrams (Exxon)

o 8:54 a.m. 8310 Abrams (Walgreens)

o 9:15 a.m. 8240 Abrams (EZ Shop)

o 9:24 a.m. 6769 Abrams (7-11)

o 9:30 a.m. 6751 Abrams (710 Vapers)

o 9:42 a.m. 6060 Skillman (QuikTrip)

Mora is charged with aggravated robbery and was taken to the Dallas County jail. His mugshot has not yet been released.