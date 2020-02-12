Dallas 18-year-old accused of murdering roommate during argument

article

Police charged a man for allegedly killing his roommate at a North Dallas apartment complex.

Tyson Wilson, 18, is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Jeffrey Martinez-Suarez Monday night at the District at Greenville Apartments on Greenville Avenue.

Police said several neighbors reported hearing the men argue. The fight ended in gunfire.

After being questioned, Wilson admitted to shooting his roommate. He claimed he acted in self-defense when Martinez-Suarez and a third roommate attacked him, police said.

Wilson is still facing a murder charge and is being held in the Dallas County jail. His bond has not yet been set.