Dak Prescott, National Medal of Honor Museum encourage students to be their best in Arlington

In 2016, the NFL launched ‘The Character Playbook.’

Since then, it has reached more than 2 million students with the goal of teaching them how to establish and maintain healthy and supportive relationships.

On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott joined others in helping to inspire local students.

It's a partnership involving NFL's nonprofit and the soon-to-be National Medal of Honor museum. It begins with teaching young people about good character.

Hundreds of North Texas students visited AT&T Stadium in-person, others from around the country did so virtually, to cheer on the 50th anniversary of the NFL Foundation, the league's nonprofit community outreach program.

"Knowing your purpose, that’s where it all starts," said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The highlight of the day was character building encouragement from NFL greats and other esteemed guests connected to the National Medal of Honor Museum now under construction in Arlington.

"We’re opening the museum just across the street, right here in our Entertainment District, in the community, in Arlington, A museum for the whole entire country," said Chris Cassidy, the president of the National Medal of Honor Foundation.

The presentation included videos geared toward students. Dak Prescott and others offered relatable scenarios.

"I remember being in their seats before one day and just trying to get anything that I could from successful people, athletes I wanted to be like, people that serve this country that had such a disciplined process. I just wanted to use anything they did to help me through my path, so I hope I was able to share that with him today," Prescott said.

"We use the NFL platform, the NFL brand, to make an impact on people across the world and one of the ways we do that is by reaching our youth and teaching them about character," said Cassidy.

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL Foundation have joined forces to launch this latest program to inspire and motivate students.

"What I think about when I think of commitment is your integrity and your word," said Prescott.

The league wants kids to pursue the best versions of themselves, while also promoting the new museum that will be located steps away from the stadium.

"When you try to peel back what it means to have those kind of values, they are every day little decisions that end up being what represent character. Having those gentlemen be here in a part of this, to try to infuse that into our school systems, we couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to do so," said Charlotte Jones, the Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer for the Cowboys.

The National Medal of Honor Museum is set to open spring 2025.