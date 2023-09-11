Expand / Collapse search

Dak Prescott sedated for 11 hours while getting tattoo

DALLAS - Dak Prescott is revealing some interesting new details about the enormous tattoo he got in the offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he was sedated for the entire 11 hours it took to get the tattoo on his right leg back in the spring.

It includes a Pegasus to remember his mother who died from cancer in 2013 and a moose to honor his brother who died by suicide two years ago.

Prescott said he told Coach Mike McCarthy about the sedation a day after he got the ink.

But he never had that conversation with team owner Jerry Jones.