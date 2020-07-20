Custom casket maker donates casket to family of slain Fort Hood soldier

"I'm letting your loved one's soul shine when they pass," said Trey Ganem founder of Soulshine Industries.

Death isn't the end, Ganem says, it's the beginning of another journey.

"God has given me this gift to pay it forward to families to let everybody know this is not the end," Ganem said. "It's the end of your human life here but your spiritual journey is just beginning."

Ganem has spent almost three decades making caskets like no other.

"It's their final resting bed," he said. "It's the last time you're going to see your loved one."

Last year, Ganem donated a casket to the family of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Her murder shocked the nation.

"That touched everyone here we all cried," said Ganem. "Knowing we did something for that special little girl it brought joy to our heart.

Ganem and his son are putting the final touches on a casket he's donating to the family of Vanessa Guillen.

The Army specialist disappeared from Fort Hood in April and her body was found at the end of June.

Her slaying made national headlines.

"Just to pay my respects to her family," Ganem said. "I can't imagine what they are going through right now I have a daughter if that happened I'd be beside myself."