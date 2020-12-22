Curfew set for kids at Fort Worth Hulen Mall to stop ‘disruptive behavior’

article

Starting this weekend, people under the age of 18 must be with an adult while shopping or walking around the Hulen Mall in Fort Worth.

The temporary curfew program starts Saturday at 2 p.m. It will be in effect on Sunday and the following Saturday on Jan. 2.

The mall manager says the rule is being put in place to stop the risk of misbehaving children.

"The days following Christmas and the New Year are consistently the busiest time of year at Hulen Mall," said Kevin Davies, senior general manager of Hulen Mall. "In an effort to eliminate the risk of disruptive behavior by unsupervised youth, we made the decision to move forward with a temporary program. While everyone is welcome at all times, we simply require our young guests to have adult supervision during certain times."

Public safety officers will be stationed around the shopping center to check IDs of visitors who appear to be younger than 18.