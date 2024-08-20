Man charged with murder of Crowley 16-year-old
article
CROWLEY, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old in Crowley on Sunday.
Officers were called to a home on Celeste Street around 1 p.m.
They found 16-year-old Tavion Swindell had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police arrested 35-year-old Deeven Jones in Fort Worth later that night.
Jones was charged with murder and tampering with evidence.
How to watch FOX 4 for free on FOX LOCAL
Crowley police say the investigation indicates that the shooting was an "isolated domestic incident."
The shooting is still under investigation.