Man charged with murder of Crowley 16-year-old

Published  August 20, 2024 12:40pm CDT
Tarrant County
Deeven Jones (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

CROWLEY, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old in Crowley on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on Celeste Street around 1 p.m.

They found 16-year-old Tavion Swindell had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested 35-year-old Deeven Jones in Fort Worth later that night.

Jones was charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Crowley police say the investigation indicates that the shooting was an "isolated domestic incident."

The shooting is still under investigation.