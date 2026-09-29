Crowley police officer recovering after life-saving kidney transplant from anonymous donor

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The Brief Crowley Police Officer Kwuan Shaw successfully received a life-saving kidney from an anonymous living donor. Officer Shaw was diagnosed with Stage 5 renal failure in June 2025 and had to search for a new donor after his initial match fell through. The Crowley Police Department says Officer Shaw is recovering extremely well, and his family is grateful for the community's support.



A police officer in the Tarrant County city of Crowley is recovering after receiving a life-saving kidney transplant from an anonymous living donor.

Officer receives life-saving transplant

What we know:

Officer Kwuan Shaw received a kidney from a living donor. The Crowley Police Department says he is recovering extremely well.

The donor has chosen to remain anonymous

The backstory:

Officer Shaw was diagnosed with Stage 5 renal failure in June 2025 and began dialysis. He originally had a kidney donor lined up, but that person was removed from the candidate list due to complications.

In November, Fox 4 reported that Officer Shaw was looking for another potential donor.

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What they're saying:

The Crowley Police Department says that Shaw and his family are "deeply grateful for the many prayers, messages, and well wishes they have received from our community."

The department also shared a message for the individual who stepped up to donate.



"To this remarkable donor, please know that although we may never know your name, know how profoundly grateful we are. You are one of the helpers. You are one of the heroes."