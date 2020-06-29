Crowley firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

article

The Crowley Fire Department in Tarrant County is remembering a firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash.

Lt. Robert G. Fozkos died Friday morning in an accident near Granbury, southeast of Fort Worth.

He had been with the fire department since 2012 and was named lieutenant of the year in 2015.

A funeral for Lt. Fozkos will be held Sunday at the Wiley Funeral Home.

It will also be live-streamed by the funeral home to help with social distancing.