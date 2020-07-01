Critical shortage spurs blood drive at Globe Life Field

A summer drop in donations and COVID-19 combined to create a critical blood shortage.

A three-day blood drive is being held at Globe Life Field to try to fix that problem.

The blood drive will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and all social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Carter BloodCare is also performing COVID-19 antibody testing for those who give.

“We have shortages from time to time but this has been especially critical as hospitals have been able to get their surgeries and other procedures underway again and we have not even been really close to catching up,” said Linda Goelzer with Carter BloodCare.

Making an appointment is the best way to avoid a wait.

Advertisement

MORE: www.carterbloodcare.org