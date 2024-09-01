Crews search for man who drowned in Lewisville Lake

article

Crews in Lewisville will continue their search for a man they believe drowned in Lewisville Lake on Sunday.

A man in his late 20s was on a rental boat in the southeast area of the lake when he jumped in to swim and never resurfaced.

The man was not wearing a life jacket.

The Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team and Game Warden was called to search for the man.

The crew called off the search on Sunday night due to inclement weather.

The man's body has not been recovered at this time.