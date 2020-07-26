Crews search Lake Lewisville for possible drowning victim

article

Search crews were out at Lake Lewisville Sunday evening for a possible drowning after a 23-year-old woman was reported missing.

A Denton County game warden said the search began after the woman was reported missing shortly before 3 p.m.

She was reportedly aboard a boat off of Highland Village on the lake.

She went into the water, went under, and didn’t resurface.

No further details have been released at this time.