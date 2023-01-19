Crews battle grass fire in Collin County

Crews are trying to get a grass fire in the town of Lavon under control.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in a field behind homes near Highway 78 and CR 2755.

Video from SKY 4 showed firefighters battling the flames with water trucks.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It’s not yet clear how much land the fire has burned or how much of it is contained.

The risk of wild fires is higher in North Texas right now because of the recent dry conditions.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps said despite the cooler temperatures on Thursday, the risk will remain high until the area gets some decent rain.

MORE: Forecast and drought updates from the FOX 4 Weather team

Drought conditions encompass nearly all of North Texas with areas to the south and southwest being the worst, according to the latest drought monitor report.

"Yesterday we saw our winds shift out of the west and because of that, that places a very high fire danger a little bit closer to I-35W and definitely across our western counties yesterday," Capps said. "Today we’re still dealing with a little bit of a breeze."

Lavon is located in Collin County, east of Plano.