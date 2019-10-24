Credit card skimmer found at Arlington gas station

article

If you’ve swiped your card at the pump in Arlington recently watch out.

A credit card skimmer was found at the Valero 330 Food Mart on the northeast corner of Pioneer Parkway and Park Springs Boulevard.

A state inspector discovered the device on Monday. It’s not clear how long it had been there.

The Arlington Police Department is now investigating the case.

“The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) looks for illegal credit card skimmers as part of our consumer protection responsibilities statewide,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s office said in a statement. “If a skimmer device is suspected or found, TDA will contact local law enforcement authorities for removal of the device and subsequent criminal investigation.”

Anyone who suspect they have been a victim of a credit card skimmer can call 1-800-TELL-TDA to request that an inspector check out a location.

A skimmer was found at the same gas station in November.