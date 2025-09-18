Crash involving cattle trailer shuts down Waxahachie intersection

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief A semi-truck hauling cattle crashed at FM 77 and Hwy. 287 in Waxahachie on Thursday afternoon. Most of the animals were unharmed and have already been moved onto a new trailer. A vet was called in to care for the others. The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours for cleanup.



A large cleanup operation is underway in Waxahachie after a crash involving a cattle trailer.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3 p.m. where FM 77 passes under Highway 287.

Waxahachie officials said a semi-truck had a blowout, causing it to hit the embankment.

The trailer was carrying 20 bulls and 32 calves. Most were uninjured and loaded onto another trailer. A veterinarian was called in to care for the remaining animals.

The truck driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Images from SKY 4 showed a large presence of police and firefighters.

Officials said a hazmat crew was also called in because of a fuel spill.

What we don't know:

Although Hwy. 287 remains open, the intersection at FM 77 remains closed. It’s not clear how long the cleanup will take or how long the intersection will be shut down.

Officials did not specify how many of the animals were injured.

The driver's condition is also unknown.