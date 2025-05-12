1 dead, 6 hospitalized after fiery wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway

article

The Brief A wrong-way driver caused a fiery crash on the Dallas North Tollway early Monday morning. One person died at the scene and six others were taken to the hospital. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and another car; the crash is being investigated.



One person was killed and six others were hospitalized early Monday after a fiery wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway, officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Royal Lane.

Police said a car was driving the wrong way on the tollway when it sideswiped an 18-wheeler and then struck another vehicle head-on.

One person died at the scene. Six others were taken to area hospitals.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said why the driver was headed in the wrong direction.

It’s unclear whether the person who died was the wrong-way driver or someone in another vehicle.

The conditions of the surviving victims have not been released.

No names have been released as the investigation continues.