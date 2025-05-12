1 dead, 6 hospitalized after fiery wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway
DALLAS - One person was killed and six others were hospitalized early Monday after a fiery wrong-way crash on the Dallas North Tollway, officials said.
What we know:
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Royal Lane.
Police said a car was driving the wrong way on the tollway when it sideswiped an 18-wheeler and then struck another vehicle head-on.
One person died at the scene. Six others were taken to area hospitals.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said why the driver was headed in the wrong direction.
It’s unclear whether the person who died was the wrong-way driver or someone in another vehicle.
The conditions of the surviving victims have not been released.
No names have been released as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety.