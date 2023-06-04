CPR credited with saving 3-year-old found unresponsive in Fort Worth apartment pool

The use of CPR is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old boy Friday night.

Fort Worth firefighters were called to an apartment complex along Hulen Bend Road, near Chisholm Trail Parkway and south of I-20, on the city's southwest side.

The boy's family said they found him underwater at the complex's swimming pool.

Featured article

He wasn't breathing and had no pulse, so they called 911, but they managed to revive him using CPR.

Paramedics and the fire department took over.

The child is being cared for in a hospital.