Expand / Collapse search

Cowboys player Solomon Thomas speaks to students about mental health

By
Published  November 18, 2025 6:33pm CST
Mental Health
FOX 4
Dallas Cowboys player talks mental health with Dallas ISD

Dallas Cowboys player talks mental health with Dallas ISD

Fresh off last night's victory against the raiders, the cowboys turned the conversation back to the recent suicide of teammate Marshawn Kneeland. Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas talked with some Dallas ISD students this afternoon about the importance of mental health.He called it "a conversation we don't have often enough."

The Brief

    • Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas spoke to Dallas ISD students about mental health, sharing his personal struggles with grief and anxiety.
    • Thomas's advocacy is driven by the recent suicide of a teammate and the loss of his sister, emphasizing the need for open conversation.
    • The discussion was part of a partnership between the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas ISD, which also received a $10,000 donation for its mental health services.

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas met with several Dallas students on Tuesday to discuss the importance of mental health. 

He called it a "conversation we don’t have often enough." 

Mental Health Discussion

What we know:

The Dallas Independent School District wants the topic of mental health to be a part of everyday conversations for its students.

The district teamed up with the Dallas Cowboys to try to reach student athletes and leaders who are often well-connected in their schools.

On Tuesday, Thomas spoke to a packed gymnasium at South Oak Cliff High School. He shared his own battle with grief and anxiety. Students also had a chance to ask him questions.

Related

Dallas Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with tribute ahead of MNF match-up
article

Dallas Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with tribute ahead of MNF match-up

The Dallas Cowboys will honor their late teammate, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died by suicide earlier this month, with multiple tributes, including a helmet decal, a moment of silence, and a fund for his family during their emotional Monday Night Football game.

Dig deeper:

Thomas knows about the struggles of mental health first. His sister committed suicide when she was just 24 years old.

She was the same age as fellow Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland, who took his own life on Nov. 6.

Thomas’ mother later founded a nonprofit to combat youth suicide.

Family of Dallas Cowboy mourns Marshawn Kneeland

Family of Dallas Cowboy mourns Marshawn Kneeland

For Martha Thomas, the news of Marshawn Kneeland’s death hit far too close to home.

What they're saying:

"Coming here is definitely a little emotional. The feeling of loss trying to honor my sister, feelings of loss trying to honor Marshawn, which are very fresh," Thomas said. "I want to make sure that no one feels the pain that they felt, the pain that my family feels, Marshawn’s family feels, because there’s way too many young people we lose to this cause."

Thomas talked about his success with meditation and therapy. He also encouraged the students to be kind to others and to ask others how they are doing and whether they are okay.

"I wanted to put in their brains, ‘Hey, this is something we’re all going to have to deal with at some point in life. You have to talk about it.’ Give them key points. It’s okay to not be okay. It’s okay to get help. Just to relate to them that I was once in their shoes," he said.

What's next:

Dallas ISD is encouraging students who may need help to reach out to a teacher, school counselor, or the district’s mental health services department.

Thomas presented the district with a $10,000 check for the department courtesy of the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation.

Thoughts of Suicide?

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.

The Source: FOX 4's Alex Boyer gathered information for this story by attending a mental health awareness event at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas on Tuesday.

Mental HealthDallasDallas CowboysSports