Cowboys player Antwuan Woods facing felony charges after pot arrest
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwuan Woods is facing felony charges for tampering with evidence during a traffic stop in Frisco Tuesday night.
Woods is also charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia.
Woods has started eight games for the Cowboys this season but was not expected to play against the Bears Thursday night because of a knee injury.
The team has not yet commented on his arrest.