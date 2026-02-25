Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey seeks to become highest-paid kicker in the NFL

article

The Brief The Cowboys have offered Brandon Aubrey a contract that would make him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, according to reports. Those same reports say Aubrey is looking for even more than the Cowboys are offering. Aubrey has made over 85% of his field goals since joining Dallas in 2023.



Reports say that the Cowboys are willing to make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL, but Aubrey is holding out hope for even more.

A record-breaking deal?

What we know:

The Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys have offered a contract worth $7.5 million a season, which would make him the highest paid kicker in the NFL. Kansas City's Harrison Butker currently holds that moniker with a deal worth $6.4 million a season.

However, Aubrey is reportedly looking for more. The kicker is seeking $10 million a season, which would shatter Butker's current mark.

What we don't know:

The total value of the deal or the length of the Cowboys' offer to Aubrey is not known.

"It's been a journey"

What they're saying:

Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones told reporters at this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that talks with Aubrey have been a "journey", but it's part of building a team.

"We'd been in talks with Aubrey, you know, even before the season started," Jones said. "We haven't been able to get to a point when we can all agree. We'd love to get 'em done, but we'd love to get him done."

Aubrey's record-breaking numbers

By the numbers:

Aubrey's three seasons with the Cowboys have given him the standing to ask for a record-breaking contract.

In his first three seasons in the NFL, the former soccer player has made 85.7% of his field goal attempts. Against the Detroit Lions last season, Aubrey made three field goals of 55 or more yards, the first kicker in NFL history to do so.

He's been a three-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro since the Cowboys signed him out of the UFL in 2023.