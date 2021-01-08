COVID-19 infections rising, hospital beds dwindling in North Texas

article

North Texas continues to see a high number of COVID-10 cases and hospitalizations.

There were more than 6,300 new infections and 48 deaths reported Thursday in the four largest counties – Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

The seven-day rolling average number of new daily cases hit another record high for the pandemic at just under 6,000 cases per day.

The terrible number of people hospitalized because of the coronavirus is only expected to go up in the coming days.

The latest computer models from UT Southwestern Medical Center predict at least 1,100 and possibly more than 1,800 people will be hospitalized for COVID-19 in Dallas County within a couple of weeks.

Advertisement

Many of them will need treatment in intensive care units, which are running out of beds.

Doctors expect about 3,500 people to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County each day by Jan. 19.

The rates are even worse in neighboring Tarrant County. COVID-19 hospitalizations there have gone up 30% in just the past two weeks.

The UT Southwestern Medical Center models predict there could be up to 2,400 COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County hospitals within a few days.

The state of Texas is now averaging about 214 COVID-19 related deaths a day.