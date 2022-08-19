Couple arrested after drugs found next to toddler's Happy Meal in SUV, deputies say

Coweta County deputies say a couple who was pulled over along Interstate 85 earlier this month had a stash of drugs next to a toddler who was sitting in the back seat.

Jonathan Loftis, 34, of Conyers, and Bethany Smith, 23, of LaGrange, were charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Loftis was driving an SUV along I-85 on August 8 when a deputy spotted him driving suspiciously and breaking for the cruiser, investigators say. Deputies pulled him over. Loftis was acting nervous when the deputy approached, investigators say.

The deputy could see Smith’s 2-year-old daughter in the backseat, but also could smell the distinct odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked to exit the vehicle, deputies say Smith was having trouble walking.

Jonathan Loftis and Bethany Smith (left to right) (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

In the front passenger floorboard, deputies say they found a bag containing methamphetamine and marijuana. It was enough to charge the couple with trafficking. They say the bag was located next to what apparently had been the 2-year-old McDonald’s dinner.

"Not only was there a 2-year-old found in the car, but the drugs were found in very close proximity to a Happy Meal box, which makes the whole thing worse," said Coweta County Investigator Toby Nix.

Deputies say they called a relative of the child and turned her over to them.

Loftis and Smith were booked into the Coweta County Jail.