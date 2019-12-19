Cotton Bowl gives tickets to Dallas ISD teachers at campuses destroyed by tornado

article

The Cotton Bowl committee on Thursday surprised teachers of campuses destroyed by October’s tornado.

More than 600 teachers at Dallas ISD’s Thomas Jefferson High, Cary Middle, and Walnut Hill Elementary received two tickets to the game.

This year's Cotton Bowl chairman said it's important to honor the teachers for their dedication to the kids.

"We just think that the teachers did a magnificent job helping students through a tough transition,” said Carl Ice. “They deserves to be recognized and we're going to do that at the game."

The staff and students at each of the three schools have been relocated to other campuses while the district works to finalize new plans for their original campuses.

The teachers will watch the Memphis Tigers play the Penn State Nittany Lions. Kickoff of the Cotton Bowl is at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 28.