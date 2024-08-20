article

A North Texas assistant principal who had to be airlifted to the hospital after being injured by a student is now back home resting.

Candra Rogers, the assistant principal for Corsicana ISD's Collins Intermediate School, was injured during what the district called a "classroom disruption" last Thursday.

During an update at a meeting on Monday night, Corsicana ISD said that Candra Rogers is out of the hospital.

Few details about the incident have been released, but the district says it happened in a classroom with less than 10 students present.

The student was detained and released into the custody of his parents. The Navarro County District Attorney's Office says further information will not be released due to the student's age.

Rogers joined Corsicana ISD last year, according to the district.

Related article

Fundraisers for Rogers are in the planning process, including a jean day on Friday with proceeds going to the Rogers family.

The district is also collecting gift cards for the family.