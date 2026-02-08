Coroner identifies three family members killed in Weatherford house fire

article

The Brief Authorities identified three family members killed, a grandmother, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, following a fast-moving house fire in Parker County on Jan. 31. Investigators found no evidence of criminal activity, though the exact cause and origin of the fatal blaze remain under investigation by the Fire Marshal. A community fundraiser is scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Impact Gymnastics Training Center to support the surviving family members who lost all their belongings.



Authorities have identified three generations of a family killed in a fast-moving house fire that tore through a home in Parker County late last month.

The victims were identified as 73-year-old Connie Harris Pidgeon, her daughter-in-law, 45-year-old Amy Renee Pidgeon, and her granddaughter, 18-year-old Malynna Renee Pidgeon. All three were residents of the home located in the 400 block of Stoneridge Trail.

Weatherford Fire Rescue responded to the single-family residence at approximately 12:36 a.m. on Jan. 31. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy flames and thick smoke, with reports that multiple occupants were trapped inside.

Firefighters launched a rapid search and rescue operation under "extreme heat" conditions, according to a department statement. Crews located and removed the three women from the structure, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

A fourth occupant, identified by friends of the family as Amy’s husband, Patrick, was outside the home when emergency responders arrived. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The couple’s son was not reported to be injured.

The Parker County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Tarrant County Fire and Arson Task Force. While the exact cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation, officials stated that no evidence of criminal activity has been identified at this time.

Supporting the family:

The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of support from the local community. Malynna Pidgeon, a recent graduate, worked in the after-school program at Impact Athletic Training Center in Aledo.

"God received three beautiful angels," the family’s friends shared in a social media tribute, noting that the surviving family members lost all their belongings in the fire.

A community fundraiser and benefit in memory of Malynna is scheduled for Feb. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Impact Gymnastics Training Center, with all proceeds going to support the Pidgeon family.