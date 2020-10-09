Coronavirus cases trending up again in North Texas

article

The number of COVID-19 cases in our area is rising a bit.

There were 949 new cases and 12 deaths were reported in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

Only 19 of the cases from Dallas County were older cases from the state’s backlogged reporting system.

But the seven-day rolling average FOX 4 uses to even out daily fluctuation has risen by 57% in the past week.

RELATED: Collin County to allow bars to reopen next week at 50% capacity

Statewide there were nearly 3,800 new cases and 104 deaths reported.

Advertisement

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Texas is also rising.

There were 3,556 coronavirus patients in the hospital throughout the state Thursday. That’s up 366 patients in just one week.

RELATED: TCU sees big turnaround in its fight against COVID-19