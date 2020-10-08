Collin County to allow bars to reopen next week at 50% capacity

article

The Collin County judge says he plans to reopen bars next week.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill announced Thursday that he will file the necessary paperwork to reopen bars in Collin County following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order giving the county judges the final decision.

Gov. Abbott’s order allows bars to reopen at 50% capacity as soon as Oct. 14 with approval from the county judge.

“Our Collin County hospitals and healthcare professionals continue to serve our community with excellence,” Judge Hill said. “At no time this year has our hospital capacity been overwhelmed or threatened by COVID-19. Quite simply, Collin County should be completely open. I will listen to everyone, but will follow the science.”

The Denton County judge has already said he plans to allow bars to reopen as well.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has already said he will opt in to reopen bars, citing concerns from local health officials.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has not made a final decision yet.