Cops use drone to find blind man lost in Connecticut woods

Police in Connecticut knew they were racing against the clock to find a 62-year-old blind man who had gone missing in a wooded area during freezing temperatures.

The blind man's family reported him missing on Feb. 15. After investigating, officers with the Enfield Police believed the man had not been seen for about 24 hours at that point. Cops also learned that, based on past situations, the man had probably walked away from home and became disoriented.

"Due to the temperature, there was concern about hypothermia and it was clear that time was of the essence for a successful outcome," Enfield Police said in a statement.

So Enfield cops called a police drone pilot from Vernon, a neighboring town, for help.

The pilot, who came from home, launched the drone, searched for about half an hour, and spotted the man down an embankment in the woods, police said.

Firefighters and medics responded to the area, rescued the man, and brought him to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The man told first responders "that he had become disoriented due to medical conditions and had been outside for approximately 33 hours, surviving overnight in temperatures around 9 degrees Fahrenheit," police said.

Advertisement

Enfield Police said they were grateful for the help from the Vernon Police Department, Enfield Fire Department, Thompsonville Fire Department, Enfield EMS, and Enfield Housing Authority for bringing "this event to a successful resolution."

With Storyful