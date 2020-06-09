'Cops' TV show ends 32-year run following George Floyd protests, according to reports

“Cops” is ending its 32-year run after Paramount Networks axed the long-running reality show.

The ViacomCBS-owned cable channel had removed the long-running show from its schedule in the wake of nationwide protests following the police-involved death of George Floyd on May 25, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Floyd, a bouncer who had lost his job because of the coronavirus outbreak, was seized by police after being accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. He was pinned to the pavement for what prosecutors say was 8 minutes, 46 seconds — a number that has since become a rallying cry among protesters.

Four Minneapolis officers were arrested in his death: Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with second-degree murder. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting. All four could get up to 40 years in prison.

Old episodes of “Cops” currently air on WGN America and the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service Pluto TV, and had previously aired on the FOX network for 25 seasons.

WGN America's commitment to the show expires at the end of June and the cable network, owned by Nexstar, doesn't plan to renew it, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. The Pluto TV channel remains active, however.

A&E also made the decision not to air new episodes of "Live PD" — which also follows officers on patrol, albeit in real time. A source told THR that new episodes Friday and Saturday are "unlikely," although A&E is still evaluating things. A spokesperson for Discovery's ID channel says its similar show, "Body Cam", is also off the schedule for the foreseeable future.

FOX News contributed to this report.