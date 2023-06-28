Coppell residents asked to boil water after power outage

Residents in Coppell are being asked to conserve water after a power failure in the area.

A power line at E. Sandy Lake and Kimbel Court fell, knocking out power to the area, including the Village Parkway Pump Station.

The outage is causing low or no water pressure for residents.

The city is asking residents to use water for emergencies only.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required Coppell to tell a system to tell all customers to boil their water prior to consuming.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the city will send out an update.

Traffic lights at Sandy Lake and MacArthur are also not working.

Oncor is on scene and power is expected to be restored by around 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.