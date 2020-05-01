Coppell mother gives birth at home during COVID-19 pandemic with help from firefighters, EMS

One Coppell family experienced the miracle of childbirth in a way they did not expect: At home, in the middle of a pandemic.

Ashley Faldmo said she knew from the contractions she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital, so she called her husband who was already on his way home from work and told him to call 911.

“As soon as my water broke, contractions came really strong, and I knew we wouldn’t make it for sure,” she explained.

Nine months and 13 days pregnant during a pandemic, Ashley said she woke up April 8 immediately feeling pain, and called her husband, Chase.

“She said, ‘Call 911. My water just broke.’ And I said, ‘Are you sure Ash?’ I didn’t hear anything on the other side of the line so I was like ok, looks like this is real, so I called 911 immediately,” Chase recalled.

“I actually told him to call 911 and then dropped to the floor, was in pure labor mode,” Ashley recalled.

Alone with her two young daughters, Ashley said 4-year-old Reagan was able to open the garage by herself to make sure paramedics could come inside when they arrived.

Advertisement

“I was definitely scared for my girls, for them to have to witness me in such agony. But I was so grateful Reagan was inspired to immediately open our garage,” Ashley said.

“During this whole quarantine episode, you never know who’s going to come and help, so there was a lot running through my mind, I was like, ‘Uh oh, she might be giving birth by herself,’” Chase said.

But within minutes, Coppell Fire and EMS, wearing masks, came to help.

“As soon as they arrived, the first person asked, ‘Is this your first?’ And I said, ‘My third,’ and he immediately responded, ‘This baby’s coming now,’” Ashley recalled.

Thirteen minutes later, Collins Grace Faldmo came into the world at seven pounds, 12 ounces.

“I was so grateful for those paramedics who made everything so calm and brought peace into our home during such a traumatic time, it was incredible,” Ashley said.

Both mom and daughter are healthy and doing well, and were able to recently visit with the firefighters who helped them that day.

Ashley said they were able to recover at home with the help of their midwife after being checked out by paramedics.