Coppell church pastor arrested for child sex assault

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after the arrest of a suburban Dallas pastor.

The leaders of Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell put out a statement saying the church is cooperating with police investigators in Mesquite in the wake of Jason Thomas’s arrest.

Thomas has been an associate minister of worship at the church since 2005. He is currently suspended from the job pending the outcome of the investigation.

The 40-year-old was arrested at his home Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was released on bond after posting $50,000 bail.

Mesquite police said Thomas had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 14.

Church leaders said they are not aware of any current or former members of the congregation or its preschool who are victims.

They are still asking anyone with information that could be helpful to police to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-329-8303.