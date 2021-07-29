Coppell businessman sentenced to 11 years for using PPP loans to buy luxury cars, homes

article

A North Texas businessman is headed to prison for defrauding a program meant to help businesses hit by the pandemic.

Dinesh Sah of Coppell pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Federal prosecutors said Sah filed 15 fraudulent applications for the Paycheck Protection Program using the name of businesses he owned.

He got nearly $25 million from the federal government to pay his employees and help his businesses survive.

Documents said he instead used the money to buy homes in Texas and California, as well as a Bentley convertible and other luxury cars.

He was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.