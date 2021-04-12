Adam Toledo Video: Chicago police release police shooting video of 13-year-old

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO. SOME MAY FIND THESE VIDEOS DISTURBING. WATCH AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION.

Chicago's police oversight agency on Thursday released bodycam and third-party video of police fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo this March in Little Village.

The videos show an officer shoot Adam on March 29 in an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School in Little Village.

PDF: Original Case Report for Adam Toledo shooting (redacted)

Police have said they found a gun at the scene of the shooting and that it was the weapon Adam was holding, but the videos don’t show him throwing the gun. The video seems to show Adam’s hands are empty as he raises them moments before he is shot.

The officer yells, "police, stop," and then orders him to show his hands. The video shows Adam standing in a large gap in a wooden fence with his side to his officer and what appears to be a gun behind his back.

In a police incident report also released Thursday, the officer who fired the gun was identified as a 34-year-old officer of the 10th District. The officer was hired to CPD in August 2015 and has no civilian complaints filed against him, according to the Citizens Police Data Project.

The incident report says Adam was listed as a "John Doe" between 18 and 25 years old. He was removed from the scene about 5 a.m. to the medical examiner’s office, the report states.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has been pressured by community activists, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others to release the footage since authorities identified him four days after his death.

The Toledo family was allowed to view the video along with other materials related to the shooting Tuesday before it was released publicly.

Lightfoot on Thursday said she had viewed the police body camera videos of the fatal police shooting of Toledo, calling them "excruciating" to watch. She urged the public to remain peaceful following the videos release.

"I want to be respectful of family, but I do also think a police-involved shooting, particularly under these circumstances, it’s important for us to be transparent," the mayor said.

Prosecutors on Saturday released new details about the night that Toledo was killed, saying he had a gun and gunshot residue on his hand.

Ruben Roman, 21, who was with Toledo that night in Little Village, gave officers a false name for the boy. Roman is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and felony endangerment of a child.

In a charging document released Saturday, prosecutors said that on March 29 at about 2:30 a.m., police chased both Roman and Toledo and stopped Roman first.

Police said they yelled at Toledo to stop running and show his hands. They said he stopped with his left side towards the officer, and his right hand at his right side. Prosecutors said that the officer told him to drop the gun and that he did not. The officer fired one shot and hit him in the chest.

The officer called for an ambulance and began chest compressions, prosecutors said. Toledo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Toledo's hand tested positive for gunshot residue and that a Ruger 9MM was found next to where he died.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was placed on desk duty for 30 days while COPA investigates the shooting, police said

Adam’s mom, Elizabeth Toledo, said in a phone interview with the Chicago Sun-Times her son had ambitions to become a police officer.

"He wanted to be a cop when he grew up," she said. "And next thing you know, a cop took his life."

Family held a private funeral for Toledo on Friday. They have also called for peace after reports of possible protests and gang retaliation.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.