Cooks Children’s Hospital reports zero flu cases so far this season

Cook Children's Medical Center says it's found a silver lining to the pandemic.

The Fort Worth hospital says it has tested hundreds of kids this, but it has not returned a single positive flu or RSV test this season.

Pediatricians believe social distancing and masking because of COVID-19 concerns are keeping kids from getting sick from these other viruses.

While it is good news, experts say holiday gatherings will likely change those numbers.

“We are beginning to see people get a little more relaxed, especially with there being a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. With that, we will probably begin to see a rise in the flu and RSV numbers,” said Dr. Ramon Kinloch, a pediatrician at Cook Children’s.

