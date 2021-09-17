Cook Children's delaying all non-urgent surgeries to free up space in crowded hospital

article

Between very sick children and staffing shortages, Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth is delaying elective surgeries.

That’s a bigger deal that it sounds. These surgeries are not simply cosmetic or unnecessary procedures. Many are very important for a child’s health and wellbeing.

But Cook Children’s said that with the ongoing surge of COVID-19 among children, it must make sure it will have enough beds for children who are critically ill.

"For the past month, we have evaluated elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis and rescheduled as needed. As more and more inpatient beds are needed with no end in sight, the situation is dire, and this strategy will no longer suffice. There are only so many beds available and we must provide room for critically ill children who must be hospitalized," the hospital said in a news release.

Right now, there are 39 children with COVID-19 in the hospital and 13 of them are in intensive care.

Another illness putting strain on the system is a respiratory disease called RSV.

"I’ve never seen RSV or respiratory syncytial virus in the summer. It’s a really unprecedented rise that coupled with COVID, the delta variant in children is requiring such hospitalization," said Cheryl Peterson, the chief nursing officer for Cook Children’s.

The hospital said surgeries that require patient admission but are not deemed urgent or to treat a life-threatening condition will be rescheduled until Oct. 11 or later.

"Any surgery that deemed urgent or emergent, we will continue to provide those surgeries and the post-op car necessary," Peterson said.

"This is not a decision our administrative team takes lightly," said Stan Davis, the hospital's chief operating officer. "We are doing everything in our power to ensure every child who needs us is taken care of."

Cook Children’s said it has recently been forced to send some patients to other hospitals several hours away or even to other states to open up space in the hospital.

Children's hospitals across the state and across the country are having the same problem.

Idaho and Alaska, for example, are facing an especially dire situation. Hospitals there are being forced to turn away patients of all ages because of the COVID-19 surge.

Health care facilities are rationing health care services and institute a triage system where only the sickest patients are being admitted.

