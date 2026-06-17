Convicted Lamar High School shooter transferred to adult prison system

The Brief Jonathon Porter, who was convicted of the 2023 Lamar High School shooting that killed a 15-year-old student, has turned 19 and is legally an adult. A judge decided to transfer Porter from juvenile custody to the adult prison system to continue serving his 40-year sentence after hearing reports of continued violent behavior and an escape attempt. Defense attorneys unsuccessfully argued for Porter to be released on supervised parole, while prosecutors and the victim's family advocated for the adult prison transfer.



A teenager convicted in the deadly 2023 shooting at Lamar High School will spend the remainder of his 40-year prison sentence in the adult correctional system.

Arlington school shooter sent to prison

The backstory:

The shooting occurred on March 20, 2023, just before school started for the day at Lamar High School in Arlington. Jonathan Porter opened fire, killing 15-year-old Jayshawne Poirier and injuring another student. Porter was later sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He’s now 19 and legally an adult. That’s why FOX 4 is now identifying him and showing his face.

Jonathan Porter

What's new:

On Wednesday, a judge had to decide whether Porter should be paroled or move to the Texas Department of Corrections to continue serving his prison sentence.

Prosecutors argued that Porter has continued to show violent behavior while in juvenile detention and has been noncompliant with treatment programs.

"Six months before this hearing, he’s involved in two fights – one just last month. Nothing has changed," said Prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel. "He took this woman’s son for no reason. Shot this woman, this young lady, in the face. He didn’t even see her or know her. And he endangered approximately 20 other kids who were out there that day for no reason. He lied to law enforcement about why he committed this crime. He falsely accused two young men of sexual assault. Nothing has changed."

The other side:

Porter’s defense attorney argued unsuccessfully for the option to release him on parole with supervision.

"He will be on parole. It’s not as if this court is releasing him into the community with no rules, restrictions, or supervision. He’s a good candidate for release because his needs can be met in the community," said defense attorney Lisa Herrick.

Dig deeper:

The court also considered an incident that was captured on camera the day Porter’s trial was set to begin. He attacked a juvenile court staffer and tried to escape.

What's next:

Following witness testimony, Judge Alex Kim agreed to send Porter to the adult correctional system to continue serving his 40-year prison sentence.

Judge Kim addressed Porter directly before finalizing the transfer.

"What bothers me is releasing somebody that may go back and engage in the same conduct again, and you haven’t shown me that you won’t. That’s why it disappoints me, but I feel like, as a judge, I must transfer you to TDC," he said.

Impact on the victims and family

Jayshawne Poirier

What they're saying:

Poirier’s mother, Rashone Jacob, attended the hearing and said she was pleased with the ruling.

"It was a great decision made. Right is right, wrong is wrong, and he needs to get what he deserves," she said. "He took a life for no reason, and he knew he wasn’t supposed to take a gun to school."

The second victim, I’yahni Reynolds, was sitting on a bench on the morning of the shooting and was struck by shrapnel that lodged in her face. She attended the hearing and shared that she continues to live with the ongoing trauma of the attack.

I’yahni Reynolds

"If I had moved my head or body in any other way, it could’ve lodged in my neck. I wouldn’t have gone home that day," she said.

Source: The information in this article comes from Tarrant County Juvenile Court testimony, state prosecutors, defense arguments, and statements made by the victims' families during court proceedings.