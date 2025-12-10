Convicted felon who robbed Garland bank while on supervised release sentenced

article

The Brief A multi-convicted felon was sentenced to more than 16 years (200 months) in federal prison for a violent bank robbery in Garland, Texas. The robber, Damon Johnson, held a customer hostage at the bank and pointed a firearm at a teller before running off with approximately $3,900. Johnson has an extensive criminal history, including a prior conviction for assault involving rape and setting the victim on fire, which was highlighted during his sentencing.



A multi-convicted felon was sentenced Tuesday to more than 16 years in federal prison for a violent bank robbery he committed while on supervised release, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould announced.

Garland bank robbery

The backstory:

Damon Johnson, 51, received a 200-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle. Johnson, who previously pleaded guilty to bank robbery in May 2025, was indicted in December 2024 for the Nov. 14, 2024, robbery of the PNC Bank on North Glenbrook Drive in Garland, Texas.

According to court documents, Johnson grabbed a customer from behind at a teller station and held her hostage. He then pointed a firearm at the teller and demanded cash. After the teller handed over $3,900 from the register, Johnson ran from the scene. He was arrested in December 2024, shortly after his indictment.

Previous convictions

Dig deeper:

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Boyle highlighted Johnson’s extensive criminal history, which included convictions for drug and firearm offenses, as well as a 1991 Michigan state conviction of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder—an offense involving rape and setting the victim on fire.

At the time of the bank robbery, Johnson was on federal supervised release for two prior federal convictions: a 130-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and a 10-year sentence for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

What they're saying:

"The swift actions of FBI Dallas Violent Crime Task Force agents took this violent repeat offender off the streets," U.S. Attorney Raybould said in a statement. "We will continue to pursue lengthy federal prison sentences for those like him to deter these types of crime sprees and restore safety in the Northern District of Texas."

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock echoed that sentiment, stating, "The sentence received by the defendant is a result of the efforts of the Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force to hold accountable a felon with a violent criminal history."