Convicted felon gets over 11 years for illegal gun possession

article

The Brief A McKinney man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition. Joe Anthony Plascencia, a convicted felon, was arrested after police responded to a 911 call from a business in Plano. Officers found several firearms, ammunition, and body armor, leading to his conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.



A McKinney convicted felon has been sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

What we know:

32-year-old Joe Anthony Plascencia pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and was sentenced to 137 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant, III, on August 14, 2025.

According to information presented in court, Plascencia was arrested after local law enforcement responded to a concerning 911 call from a Plano business.

When Plano police officers arrived, they located several firearms, including a pistol and a hunting rifle, as well as a large camo bag, ammunition, and body armor. Further investigation revealed Plascencia was a convicted felon and prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

What's next:

This case was investigated by the Plano Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chalana A. Oliver.