Contractor sentenced for defrauding Tarrant County homeowners out of more than $300,000

A contractor was sentenced to 15 years in prison for bilking Tarrant County homeowners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Randy Wayne Sprinkles, 54, pleaded guilty to theft of property and misapplication of funds.

The cases involved never-completed remodeling projects for more than a dozen victims, many of whom were elderly, over the past six years.

The judge also ordered Sprinkles to pay $854,000 in restitution.