Construction work to shut down parts of I-30 in Arlington this weekend

Drivers may want to avoid parts of Interstate 30 in Arlington and Grand Prairie this weekend.

The highway will be shut down in both directions from Collins Street to the President George Bush Turnpike for construction.

The work begins Friday night at 7 p.m. and should end Sunday around 8 a.m. Tolls along the detour route will be free during that time.

Texas Department of Transportation workers will be removing the northbound Highway 360 bridge on I-30 between Collins Street and the PGBT.

The goal of the project is to transform the old 1950s-style cloverleaf design into a more modern and functional I-30 and Hwy. 360 interchange.

The changes should improve safety, connectivity and mobility for motorists, TxDOT said.

For more information, visit keep30360moving.org.