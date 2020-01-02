Construction to begin on new West End park in Downtown Dallas

article

Crews have closed off an area in the West End Historic District in Downtown Dallas that will become a new park.

What is now a parking lot just south of the old Spaghetti Warehouse will be transformed into the new West End Square.

The parks and rec department provided renderings of the project. The park will be the only centrally-located green space in the West End.

The park will include an outdoor workroom, porch swings, a game room, a garden and more.

Construction will begin this month and the project is estimated to be complete in 12 months.