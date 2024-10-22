Construction begins on $325 million Harold Simmons Park along Trinity River

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Harold Simmons Park - Credit: Trinity Park Conservancy

Demolition begins today for Harold Simmons Park, a new 250-acre park in Dallas along the Trinity River.

The park will be located northwest of I-35E and the Margaret McDermott Bridge, near Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas.

Plans for the park include skyline overlooks on both sides, skate parks, splash pads, roller rinks, gardens, trails, kayaking and canoeing experiences, sports courts, and more.

Harold Simmons Park is expected to cost approximately $325 million, with funding from both public and private sources. Construction is projected to take about three years.

The park is anticipated to create 530 jobs and attract 4 to 6 million visitors annually.

More than 1,600 trees and 4,000 bushes and shrubs have been planted, enhancing health and wellness for Dallas residents.

