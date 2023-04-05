article

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont made his opinions felt regarding the city of Houston after the University of Connecticut Huskies won the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship on Monday at NRG Stadium.

In a radio interview with WPLR, Lamont said, "Well, after winning the semi-finals, you walk around downtown Houston, which is butt ugly, it’s not much there."

That comment by Lamont didn't receive a happy response from city of Houston officials.

In a statement, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, "I wonder how Governor Lamont would feel if someone made a similar comment about one of his cities in Connecticut? And when was the last time Connecticut hosted an NCAA Final Four? The UCONN Huskies won, and they should be commended. As for the Governor’s comments, they didn’t reflect the best of his state. By the way, Houston downtown is terrific, and we are getting ready to host the college football championship in January! Take that!!!"

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also responded on Twitter saying, "I’m sure we got some wires crossed about how incredible Houston is. I’d love to show you some of my favorite spots in our lovely Downtown, including fabulous restaurants, historic buildings & massive murals by international artists. Consider this a standing invite!"

So Governor Lamont, the ball is in your court! Will you come to the Bayou City and see what we're really about here?