Concrete mixer driver dies in Grayson County crash after pickup driver runs stop sign
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 26-year-old man from Sherman, Texas died in a crash after the driver of another vehicle disregarded a stop sign on Monday just before noon.
Fatal Grayson County Crash
What we know:
Troopers say they were called to a two-vehicle crash on FM 1417 and Refuge Rd. in Grayson County.
The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 2025 Toyota Tundra was headed eastbound on Refuge Rd. and disregarded a stop sign, crashing into a 2021 International Concrete Mixer truck that was traveling northbound on FM 1417.
The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Dylan Mathews, of Denison, was not injured.
The driver of the concrete mixer truck, 26-year-old Enrique Martinez Jr. from Sherman, was flown to Texoma Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the driver of the pickup is facing charges for the crash.
This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety, North Texas Region.