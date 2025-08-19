Concrete mixer driver dies in Grayson County crash after pickup driver runs stop sign

article

The Brief A two-vehicle crash in Grayson County on Monday resulted in the death of one person. The driver of a pickup truck reportedly ran a stop sign, crashing into a concrete mixer truck. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Enrique Martinez Jr. from Sherman, Texas.



According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 26-year-old man from Sherman, Texas died in a crash after the driver of another vehicle disregarded a stop sign on Monday just before noon.

Fatal Grayson County Crash

What we know:

Troopers say they were called to a two-vehicle crash on FM 1417 and Refuge Rd. in Grayson County.

The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 2025 Toyota Tundra was headed eastbound on Refuge Rd. and disregarded a stop sign, crashing into a 2021 International Concrete Mixer truck that was traveling northbound on FM 1417.

The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Dylan Mathews, of Denison, was not injured.

The driver of the concrete mixer truck, 26-year-old Enrique Martinez Jr. from Sherman, was flown to Texoma Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the driver of the pickup is facing charges for the crash.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.