Concerns grow in Tarrant County as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

Record coronavirus case counts were reported across the state, including Tarrant County.

Tarrant County on Wednesday reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row and three deaths.

Dallas County announced more than 540 new cases on Wednesday and seven more fatalities.

Despite the countywide Tarrant County mask mandate, viral video shows a woman at a Fort Worth gas station angry that a clerk refused to sell to her unless she put on a mask. She then allegedly spat on the front counter.

“We have a right in America not to wear a f****ng mask. Have you not watched the news?!” she can be heard saying in the video.

Tarrant County reported 606 new cases on Wednesday, a record single-day count. It followed Tuesday’s record-setting day of 602.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley is pleading with people to wear a mask.

“It’s inconvenient. I understand that,” he said. “The spike we’re seeing now, I think, is a result of Memorial Day and some of the graduations and parties.”

Whitley says it’s critical that people wear masks entering the holiday weekend.

“This is a health issue,” the judge said. “This is respecting and taking care of your family, your neighbor. Maybe that older adult that lives in your neighborhood.”

The city of Fort Worth allowed businesses to grab up to 250 free masks Wednesday morning to help businesses keep customers who aren’t prepared.

“These are hot commodities right now,” said Hooters General Manager Michael Cunningham. “We don’t want to turn away any potential business.”

Demery Cox organizes races. His Cox Running Club is hosting a Fourth of July 5k Saturday with a unique twist.

“We will require you to wear a mask,” he said.

Masks will only be required for the start of the race. Once runners separate, they can remove their masks.

A state order prohibits gatherings of more than 100 people. So they’re capping the amount of runners by forcing some who have already registered to run on their own and submit their times.

“The good thing about that is you can run that from anywhere,” Cox said.

Judge Whitley fears if people don’t wear masks, more businesses will be forced to close again.

“What we don’t see is the financial devastation that we’re putting on families,” he said.

The county judge says he’s seen compliance in his area for the most part.

