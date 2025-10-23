Community rallies as judge hears case for ICE release of Marwan Marouf

The Brief North Texas Islamic community leader Marwan Marouf is fighting for release from immigration custody at a bond hearing taking place today in Houston. He has been detained for over a month for overstaying his visa and faces a new terror-related "civil" complaint from DHS that complicates his bond fight. Supporters are rallying outside the court, demanding his release and arguing the government is unjustly targeting him and his charity work.



An Islamic community leader from North Texas is fighting to be released on bond from immigration custody. It's a case that has attracted widespread attention, based on the circumstances of his detention, and the lack of transparency by the government.

Supporters rally outside court

What we know:

Supporters of Marwan Marouf have been advocating for his release since he was picked up by ICE agents in Richardson a month ago. Today, many of them traveled to Houston to rally outside an immigration court where his hearing is currently going on.

Marwan Marouf

A large group of family and supporters chanted outside the courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

One of his attorneys spoke to reporters as a hearing was getting underway.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What they're saying:

"Our hope is the judge sees the truth, the justice that Brother Marwan is a man of service of good character and someone he should certainly terminate deportation proceedings on and allow to return to his family, his loved ones and service to his community," said attorney, Noor Wadi.

DHS uses controversial new policy

In its move to try and deny Marouf bond, the Department of Homeland Security is seemingly, for the first time, enacting a policy denying bond eligibility to someone who had entered the U.S. with inspection.

Decades of legal residence and service

The backstory:

Marouf is a leader of the Muslim American society of Dallas" and founder of North Texas' largest boy scout troop. He came into the U.S. legally more than 30 years ago as a student and was later sponsored on a work visa.

Marouf was charged by civil authorities with overstaying his visa. The federal government also recently hit him with a terror-related "civil" complaint, which has complicated the fight to get him released on bond.

His supporters deny he did anything wrong and say the government is distorting his volunteer and charity work. They point out these are not criminal charges, but immigration complaints, meaning the government has a lower burden of proof to keep him held without bond.