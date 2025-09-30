Bond hearing set for Dallas Muslim leader detained by ICE

The Brief Dallas Muslim community leader Marwan Marouf was detained by ICE last week on the same day his green card application was denied. His family and legal team held a news conference demanding his release, citing his work in the community and concerns for his health. Marouf, who moved to the U.S. legally in 1991, has a bond hearing scheduled for Oct. 6.



A well-known Muslim community leader detained in an immigration crackdown now has a bond hearing set.

ICE agents took Marwan Marouf into federal custody last week. On Tuesday, his family and legal team held a news conference demanding his release.

Marwan Marouf Detained

What we know:

Marwan Marouf came into the United States legally as a student more than 30 years ago. He was later sponsored for work visas.

Last Monday, his application for a green card was denied, and he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Marouf, a leader with the Muslim American Society of Dallas who has founded a Boy Scout troop, promoted drug awareness campaigns, and volunteered with the Red Cross as a Certified Disaster Relief First Responder, is now being held at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 reached out to ICE for details about Marouf’s arrest but did not hear back.

What they're saying:

Marouf’s family and legal team spoke to the media on his behalf on Tuesday.

"We’re worried every day, not knowing what will happen to him or to us. It is unfair and painful. And we’re just trying to hold on to each other while facing this heavy uncertainty," said Malik Marouf, his son.

Attorney Lee Merritt believes Marouf deserves a chance to make a case for his release and for his right to stay in the U.S. as a resident.

"Marwan has every right to contest his deportation. And we know that Marwan has been targeted in this case. We know that the day his application for a green card was denied, that he was arrested. That means that he did not have a meaningful opportunity under the Constitution to contest his deportation, to detest his arrest," he said. "We demand that the evidence be thoroughly reviewed."

His family is also worried about his health because he has a Pacemaker.

"Proper monitoring and timely medical care are critical for someone with these conditions, and we are gravely concerned that the stress and uncertainty of detention could trigger another cardiac event," Malik Marouf said.

What's next:

Marouf’s bond hearing has been set for Oct. 6.