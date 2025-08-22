Community rallies against hate after nazi flags found at Rockwall-Heath High School

The Brief Nazi flags were found hanging on the Rockwall-Heath High School building in Rockwall County, prompting a police investigation. In response, local community members held a "Fight with Light" rally to stand against the display and promote unity. Police have increased patrols and are reviewing surveillance footage, but no arrests have been made at this time.



The community does not know who is responsible for hanging the nazi flags at Rockwall-Heath High School almost a week ago.

For whoever is responsible, a few dozen people gathered in downtown Rockwall to push back with a positive message.

Local perspective:

Felecia Wadsworth comes from a background of Christian and Jewish grandparents. Part of the reason why she feels a sense of urgency…

"Never again means never again right now," said Wadsworth. "Hate unaddressed will continue to grow."

To speak against an antisemitic display at her granddaughter’s school in Rockwall County.

"So, then you start to wonder who are our neighbors."

FOX 4 chose to blur nazi flags that were found hanging on the east side of the Rockwall-Heath High School building last Saturday morning. Heath Police Department is still investigating.

"We continue working closely with Rockwall ISD and partner law enforcement agencies," said Chief Brandon Serry of the Heath Department of Public Safety.

Fight with Light rally

Big picture view:

In the meantime, a ‘Fight with Light’ rally was held in Downtown Rockwall on Friday evening.

The mayor of nearby McLendon-Chisholm, Brayn McNeal, is helping to organize the rally.

"It’s easy to give the hate the story, but I said no, let’s give it the other side," said McNeal. "So all of my students in my city attend that high school."

McNeal is a Christian but wants to stand beside his Jewish neighbors in Rockwall County.

"I wanted to find a way to bring the unity."

What they're saying:

"Every act of hate wants us to think twice before engaging with our Judaism openly," said Rabbi Moishy Kalmenson, a Chabad of Rockwall County.

Neighbors like Wadsworth believe this act of hate is an opportunity to spread a different message.

"Fair treatment requires us to stand up and say, ‘No. Not in my neighborhood, not in my state and not in my country. Ever.’"

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Police are reviewing surveillance video from campus and have increased patrol.